Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 500 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Zillow Group by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

