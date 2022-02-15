Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 420.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 192,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 259,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,737,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.45 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $74.98 and a 12 month high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

