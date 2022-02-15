Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 161.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 72,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

