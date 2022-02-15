Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $66.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78.

The company also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 234.92%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

