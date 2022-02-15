JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JAKKS Pacific stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 160,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,886,592.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $99,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,575 shares of company stock worth $580,551. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 48,749 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

