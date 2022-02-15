Jakob Dupont Sells 5,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jakob Dupont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 737,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $181,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

