Jakob Dupont Sells 5,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Jakob Dupont also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88.
Shares of NASDAQ ATRA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 737,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,863. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.83.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.