James Cornelius Sells 427 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Cornelius also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, James Cornelius sold 818 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $84,777.52.

UMBF traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. 216,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 258,108 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

