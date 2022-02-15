Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Murphy USA Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy USA in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUSA. Raymond James increased their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

MUSA stock opened at $180.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $202.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 717.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after acquiring an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth approximately $8,699,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 3.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

