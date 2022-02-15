Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $90.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s current price.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:AA opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $75.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,090,292 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,237,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,359,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

