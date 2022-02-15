Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will earn ($2.69) per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DNLI. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $34.88 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 249.16 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,197 shares of company stock worth $3,487,050 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

