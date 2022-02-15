Jennifer Peppe Sells 7,000 Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $166,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Peppe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jennifer Peppe sold 10,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $222,600.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,895. Imago BioSciences Inc has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,709,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,506,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 576,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,661,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.