Jennifer Peppe Sells 7,000 Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) insider Jennifer Peppe sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $166,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Peppe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jennifer Peppe sold 10,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $222,600.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of Imago BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $279,300.00.

Shares of Imago BioSciences stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 110,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,895. Imago BioSciences Inc has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

