Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) Critical Analysis

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sentage and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 24.75% -150.10% 56.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 2.74 $1.59 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 0.62 $38.76 million $1.25 1.84

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sentage and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 352.17%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Sentage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc. engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

