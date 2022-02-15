JOE (JOE) Market Cap Hits $214.73 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002865 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $214.73 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.79 or 0.07061064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,262.06 or 1.00114877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 169,550,649 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars.

