John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the January 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE HTD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.09. The stock had a trading volume of 61,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,657. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

