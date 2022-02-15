Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,343,000 after acquiring an additional 227,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,773,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.52. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

