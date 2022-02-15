K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON K3C opened at GBX 305.16 ($4.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 333.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 339.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. K3 Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 237 ($3.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 535 ($7.24).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.12) to GBX 414 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 414 ($5.60) target price on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Stuart Lees acquired 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.88 ($40,595.24). Also, insider Anthony John Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 305 ($4.13) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($41,271.99). Insiders acquired 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988 over the last quarter.

About K3 Capital Group

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

