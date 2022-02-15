KAR Auction Services (KAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:KAR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,381. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 143,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,164,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,057,000 after buying an additional 550,001 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.