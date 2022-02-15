Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Trading Up 10.9%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) shares were up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.

About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY)

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

