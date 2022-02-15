Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Trading Up 10.9%

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) shares were up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.01 and last traded at $30.93. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.99.
About Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (KAIKY)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.