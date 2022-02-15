Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 1,795 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534,254. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.83. The company has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.