Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 120 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuit were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after buying an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,324,969,000 after purchasing an additional 242,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTU traded down $4.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $524.90. 23,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,735. The stock has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $589.39 and a 200 day moving average of $583.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

