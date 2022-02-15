Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 284 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.82. 113,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

