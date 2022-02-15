Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 295 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,163,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 73.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 78,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.81. 105,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,573,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

