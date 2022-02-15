Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $785.00.

PPRUY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

PPRUY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.35. 219,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. Kering has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.2469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

About Kering

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

