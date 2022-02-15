Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of KRYAY stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $120.43 and a 52-week high of $153.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

