KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 267,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,152,338. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,950,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in KeyCorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,459,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

