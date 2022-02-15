Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Short Interest Down 53.7% in January

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 94,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,930,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVSC stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,213. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

