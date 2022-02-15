Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.63 billion-$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion.

KMB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,048. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

