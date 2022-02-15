Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.63 billion-$19.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.04 billion.

KMB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,048. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $125.27 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,514,000 after buying an additional 723,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.