KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Short Interest Down 33.7% in January

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 219,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 3,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,991. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 523,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 4.14% of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About KioraPharmaceuticalsInc .

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

