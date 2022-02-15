Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,632 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $30,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

NYSE:KL opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

