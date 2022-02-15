Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 584.66%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after buying an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 134,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.