KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Update

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INKA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $705,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 60.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 694,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 260,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition by 20.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the second quarter worth $203,000. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INKA remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,652. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

