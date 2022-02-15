Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,222,400 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the January 15th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,224.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.