Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Short Interest Update

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,222,400 shares, an increase of 164.5% from the January 15th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,224.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Kobe Steel has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
