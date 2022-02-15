Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €32.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

