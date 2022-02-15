Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.62

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 14885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

