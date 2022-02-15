Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,130 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.66.

KOS stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

