Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

