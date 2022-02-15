Kraft Heinz (KHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $44.95.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
