Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after acquiring an additional 96,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $142,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,614 shares of company stock worth $1,701,340 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $34.11.

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

