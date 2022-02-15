KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 115.2% from the January 15th total of 650,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.30. 354,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,897. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.22. KT has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10.

KT (NYSE:KT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KT by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 56,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 57.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 237,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,891,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

