Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.00

Shares of Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.00 and last traded at $58.73, with a volume of 23640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

