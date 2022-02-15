Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.41 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232,601 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 102,521 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

