Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.0% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX traded up $21.64 on Tuesday, hitting $579.89. 11,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,932. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $501.67 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $656.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

