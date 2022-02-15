LanaCoin (LANA) Market Cap Reaches $1.18 Million

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. LanaCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $3.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,552.93 or 0.99926294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00064658 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00243241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00161838 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00302347 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005459 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001262 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001396 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 2,698,755,133 coins. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com . LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

LanaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

