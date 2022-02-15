Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.60.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.17. 317,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.76. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $147.24 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

