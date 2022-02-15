Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Shares of Leagold Mining Corp (TSE:LMC) dropped 13.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.60. Approximately 2,146,973 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 694,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$740.70 million and a PE ratio of -10.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.60.
About Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC)
