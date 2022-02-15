LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €143.98 ($163.62).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEG shares. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €155.00 ($176.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LEG traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €112.65 ($128.01). 159,821 shares of the stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($85.42) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($111.93). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €125.93.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

