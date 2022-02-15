Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,139,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $22,159,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 274.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 642,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after buying an additional 471,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.