Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.38 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.100-$6.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.20.

NYSE LDOS traded down $4.16 on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,885. Leidos has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

