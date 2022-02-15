LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce $39.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.10 million and the lowest is $39.00 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $153.90 million to $155.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $166.39 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $168.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 73,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,340. The stock has a market cap of $936.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

