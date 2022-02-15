LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS.

LGI Homes stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,394. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $105.07 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LGI Homes by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

